British embassy launches ‘Ambassador for a Day’ initiative for young women in Jordan

AMMAN — The British embassy in Amman is launching a new initiative to give young women in Jordan the chance to experience diplomatic work first hand and join a network of female leaders to advocate for gender equality and social inclusion.

The new “Ambassador for a Day” competition marks International Women’s Day on March 8 and celebrates the UN theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, promoting a gender equal world to Embrace Equity, according to a statement from the British embassy.

This initiative provides an exciting opportunity for young women to experience diplomatic and advocacy work for equality and change, while gaining skills in their leadership journey, the statement said.

British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind said: “I am delighted to launch this initiative, which seeks to promote the inclusion and greater participation of women in society, to help them fulfill their potential and contribute to better outcomes for all.

“The British embassy is committed to empowering the young women of Jordan to make a positive difference. This initiative is known as ‘Ambassador for a Day’ but we are also encouraging young women to become ‘Leaders for a Lifetime’.”

All young women aged 18-25 years old are eligible to apply. The competition is open until April 27. The winner/s will be able to shadow the British ambassador in Amman and the embassy’s female leadership team for a day.

The winner/s will also be invited as guests to an event organised by the British embassy in Amman along with senior representatives from stakeholder organisations in Jordan.

The embassy encouraged young women living in Jordan and from all backgrounds to apply.

To enter, applicants must answer the question:

If you were Ambassador for a day, what steps would you take to promote gender equality in Jordan?

Record a video up to a maximum limit of 1 minute 30 seconds. It should be suitable to use on social media. The entrants should share their video recorded by a mobile phone or other tablet/device on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging ‘@UKinJordan’ and using the hashtag ‘#UKAmb4aDay’. The deadline to apply is April 27, 2023.

Entries are to be sent to: [email protected]

Top content will be selected and be re-published on @UKinJordan social media channels.

Applicants are encouraged to think creatively and use IT and digital skills as creatively as possible.