Winner of 'Mexican Ambassador for a Day' competition announced

The Mexican embassy in Jordan on Friday announces that Sarah Abu Ghoush won the "Mexican Ambassador for a Day" competition (Photo courtesy of the Mexican embassy)

AMMAN — The Mexican embassy in Jordan on Friday, in celebration of International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, announced the winner of the "Mexican Ambassador for a Day" competition, Sarah Abu Ghoush, and hosted a special screening of the inspirational Mexican documentary “42.195.”

These initiatives align with the United Nations Women’s Campaign, emphasising empowerment and gender equality.

The “Mexican Ambassador for a Day” competition targeted young Jordanian girls aged 14 to 17. Participants were invited to submit essays on Mexican culture, the role of an ambassador, and how they would boost the bilateral relations between Mexico and Jordan if given the opportunity, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During the event, Abu Ghoush was presented with a diploma recognising her as the winner of the competition.

She will have the unique opportunity to assume the role of the Mexican ambassador to Jordan for a day and will be honoured as a special guest at Mexico’s National Day celebration on September 16.

Directed by Alejandro Strauss, from Mexico, the “42.195” documentary explores running marathons as a journey of transformation and empowerment.

It tells the inspiring stories of four women from diverse continents and cultures: Rebby from Kenya, Marcela from Mexico City, Natacha from Spain, and Verónica from Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.

Despite their different socioeconomic backgrounds and challenges, each woman found strength and the true meaning of achievement, the statement said.

The film sheds light on remarkable individuals who embark on extraordinary journeys, highlighting their motivations, challenges, adventures, and the discipline required to compete in marathons. It ultimately portrays the human desire for ambition, perseverance, and victory, according to the statement.