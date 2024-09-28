Children’s Race concludes 14th edition of Bromine Marathon in Amman

AMMAN — The 14th edition of the Bromine Marathon Amman concluded its first leg with a successful Children’s Race, organised by Run Jordan in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality.

The event took place on Friday morning at the King Hussein Park, with over 1,500 children between the ages 6 and 14 competing in the race, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The various race categories kicked off with the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Amman Hatem Hamlan, Lina Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, and Ahmad Yaqoub representative from Bromine Jordan and the Chairman of Jordan Athletic federation. The start of the race was filled with cheers and encouragement from both the children and their families, as the runners traversed a 2.6 kilometres course within King Hussein Park, field 11, the statement said.

Lina Kurd took the opportunity to congratulate the winners, praising the success of the Children’s Race on all fronts, from participation numbers to organisational aspects. She highlighted the significance of such events in engaging children, allowing them to channel their energy and fostering perseverance and competitiveness, ultimately instilling a love for achievement in this age group.

Kurd also expressed Run Jordan’s excitement for the upcoming major event on Friday, October 4. On that day, all eyes will turn to the heart of the capital for the 14th edition of the Bromine Marathon Amman, one of the most significant annual sporting events in the country. The marathon will feature Jordanian champions, professional runners from around the world, as well as enthusiasts and running fans.

The marathon will start from Hashmiyeh Square and include four main races: the 42.195 kilometres Marathon (Individual), the 42.195 kilometres Marathon (Relay), the 21 kilometres Half Marathon (Individual), with the awards ceremony taking place at the Roman Theater – Hashmiyeh Square, according to the statement.