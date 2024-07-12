British Embassy launches ‘Ambassador for a Day’ initiative for young women

AMMAN — The British Embassy in Amman is launching its second competition to give young women in Jordan the chance to experience diplomatic work firsthand and join a network of female leaders to advocate for gender equality and social inclusion in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Women aged 18 to 25 years old and residents in Jordan are eligible to apply. The competition is open until 18 August 2024. The winners will “shadow” the British ambassador, deputy ambassador and the embassy’s female leadership team for a day.

The winners of the “Ambassador for a Day” competition will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events hosted by the British Embassy. They will meet senior representatives from the embassy, and engage with their stakeholders and partners in Jordan.

We invite young women from all walks of life in Jordan, regardless of background or ability, to apply.

This includes young women with disabilities, who are particularly encouraged to take part and contribute their unique perspectives.

Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and half its potential. Today there are too few women in international public life, including women from under-represented backgrounds, whether ethnic, religious, economic, cultural or personal identity, among others. Women are under-represented in political and business sectors.

We want to ensure equality of opportunity and equitable outcomes for everyone, the statement said.

The UK and Jordan have much to learn from each other and through sharing expertise to ensure women and girls can reach their full potential around the world. We will encourage the winners to become leaders and advocates for change by offering them the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the British embassy in Amman, the statement said.