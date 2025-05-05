PhD holder, farmer, mother: The inspirational life of Jamila Ishtaywi

By Sara Faqir - May 05,2025 - Last updated at May 05,2025

AMMAN — In the heart of the Southern Jordan Valley, where traditional gender roles still shape everyday life, Jamila Ishtaywi has emerged as a powerful symbol of perseverance and empowerment. Once a young girl herding sheep and working the land with her family, she is now a PhD holder and a role model for her community.

A farmer, academic, and mother of four, Ishtaywi’s journey from rural hardship to academic success highlights the transformative power of education and the strength of Jordanian women in overcoming societal constraints.

“We inherited our love for the land from our parents,” she said. “They planted in us not just crops, but a deep respect and passion for farming.”

Known since childhood for her strong will and determination, Ishtaywi described herself as rebellious, traits that would later fuel her relentless pursuit of education despite enormous obstacles.

Born into a society where educational opportunities for women were limited, she married young after failing her General Secondary Examination in 1989 and dedicated herself to raising her family.

But her dreams never faded. “I was determined to continue learning, even if it seemed impossible,” she recalled.

In her thirties, while raising four children, she returned to school, studying alongside her teenage children. It took her three attempts, but she eventually passed her exams, marking a personal turning point. Despite not holding a diploma, she began working as a typist at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities office in Ghor Al-Safi to help support her family.

With the support of her husband, Ishtaywi enrolled at Mutah University, where she pursued a degree in Tourism and General Antiquities. Juggling academic demands with household responsibilities, she graduated with a “Very Good” rating, a milestone that inspired both her family and her community.

Refusing to stop there, she continued her academic journey, eventually earning a PhD in Tourism and Antiquities. Today, she manages the Lowest Point on Earth Museum and hopes to join a university’s academic staff, using her story to motivate young people, especially women.

“Education is a woman’s weapon,” she said. “There’s no such thing as impossible when you have willpower and determination.”

Her achievements not only brought her personal and financial independence, especially at a time when her husband was unemployed, but also earned her admiration across the Jordan Valley. “People began to see me as a role model,” she said. “Women, youth, even men.”

Now an advocate for women’s education, Ishtaywi continues to inspire others to challenge social norms and follow their dreams. Her story, rooted in the soil of the Jordan Valley, has grown into a legacy of resilience, empowerment and hope.