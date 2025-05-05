Eurovision limbers up with over-60s disco

By AFP - May 05,2025 - Last updated at May 05,2025

This photograph shows a boat navigated on the Rhine River with towers (right) in the background hosting the headquarters of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, in Basel on Saturday (AFP photo)

BASEL, Switzerland — Eurovision host city Basel laid on a mass over-60s disco on Saturday to whip up the party mood ahead of the event's grand final in two weeks' time.



Nearly 1,400 senior citizens attended the bash, an attempt to reach out to the older demographic and get them involved in the Eurovision Song Contest festivities.

The Swiss border city of Basel is hosting this year's edition of the glitzy extravaganza, one of the world's biggest annual live television shows.

It is staging a range of events on the sidelines to make the most of the occasion.

"It's a highlight of the Eurovision for me," said Liz Gilbert, 64, who came dressed in a 1970s outfit.

"Normally it's just on television, so it's great," she told AFP.



"I'm very happy that my hometown can host it."



Women outnumbered the men across the two dance floors, with plenty of over-70s swinging their hips to the music in the mid-afternoon.

One floor played Swiss tunes in the national languages of German, French and Italian, with the other dance floor playing rock and pop classics from the 1960s to the 1980s.



"We are here celebrating the disco like they used to back in the day and we are gathering people from all around Switzerland to have a good time," said Celine Koenig, spokeswoman for the Pro Senectute organisation for the elderly, which helped organise the event.

The tickets cost nine Swiss francs ($11).

Having a ball

Dominique Guerdat, 67, and Carmen Deillon, 61, came with their gym group from nearby Delemont.

"We're having a blast, we're dancing, we're laughing, we're seeing people, and we're drinking. Cheers!" said Guerdat.



"The music is great, it's from our era."

Her friend Deillon had hoped more people would have dressed up in 1970s outfits.

"I was expecting everyone to be like that, but in the end, there aren't many. But it's great, and they have some great hits," she said.

There were plenty of smiles as party-goers bopped away to classic hits from the Rolling Stones, the Monkees, Chubby Checker, Boney M., Wham! and ABBA.

"Opportunities to socialise decrease with age," said Eurovision 2025 host broadcaster SRG.

"This party is designed to give people aged 60 and over the opportunity to meet up and celebrate together.



"Joy is spread through music and dance," it said.

Singing "The Code", Swiss vocalist Nemo's 2024 Eurovision victory in Malmo, Sweden earned Switzerland the right to host this year's 69th edition.

The kitsch celebration is being staged at the St. Jakobshalle indoor arena. The semi-finals are on May 13 and 15, with the final on May 17.

Switzerland hosted the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest in 1956, and again in 1989.