Empowering young women: ‘Ambassadors for a Day’ join British embassy’s activities in Amman

AMMAN — To commemorate the International Day of Women, the British embassy invited on Thursday the two winners of the “Ambassador for a Day” competition to participate in a program of events promoting engagement with schoolchildren, women in business and women in academia.

Last year, the British Embassy in Amman launched this new initiative to give young women in Jordan the chance to experience diplomatic work first hand and join a network of female leaders to advocate for gender equality and social inclusion in Jordan, according to an Embassy statement.

The winners, Sara Mousa, who is pursuing a Master’s degree in Social Work Migration and Refugees, and Tala Hasan Waleed Soud, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security, the two “Ambassadors for a Day”, joined the British Embassy for engagement with schoolchildren, women in business, and women in academia.

“We are delighted to be joined by Sara and Tala as we focus on the challenges faced by women in Jordan. They have, with the other inspirational women we met, told us how much progress Jordan is making, but also of the challenges around personal status, sexual harassment, transport and access to childcare. It has been a privilege to have Sara and Tala accompany our meetings today, provide a fresh perspective, and give us some ideas on what more we could be doing. The International Day of Women is an opportunity to think big about how much more is possible,” said the British Ambassador Philip Hall and Deputy Head of Mission and Development Director Hazel Mowbray according to the statement.

“I welcome this opportunity to advocate for a society free of discrimination, where women and girls enjoy full human rights and equal opportunities”, said Sara, adding that she learned more about the importance of the National Strategy for Women in Jordan and the British embassy’s Gender and Inclusion Strategy. “I discussed the challenges faced by women and girls in Jordan and the UK. I met inspirational businesswomen and highlighted the importance of investing in women and girls in Jordan,” she continued.

“I was honoured to join the British embassy to meet women in business and diplomacy who have made a difference in their communities,” said Tala. “The event at the Middle East University highlighted the remarkable accomplishments and valuable contributions of women academics in Jordan across various disciplines. I want to encourage young girls to become advocates for gender equality and women’s rights. I hope this opportunity will help inspire inclusion and other young women to be leaders for life,” she explained.