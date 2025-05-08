Leo XIV calls for 'building bridges' in first address — AFP

You are here

By AFP - May 08,2025 - Last updated at May 08,2025

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV called Thursday for the world to "build bridges" and for peace for "all peoples", as he addressed the crowds in St Peter's Square following his election.

The new pontiff urged people to "build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace", before paying homage to his predecessor, Pope Francis

