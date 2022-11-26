Relatively cold weather forecast for Sunday

A view of a rain-drenched street in Ajloun, some 70 kilometres northwest of Amman (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom is forecast to witness relatively cold weather on Sunday in most regions and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced on Saturday.

On Monday, temperatures will go up slightly and fair weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country, the JMD added in its weather forecast on its website.

On Sunday temperatures in Amman will see a high of 15°C and a low of 10°C, and the mercury levels on Monday will hover between at 17°C and 12°C, according to the JMD.

The Kingdom’s governorates and governmental agencies are working to coordinate preparations for the rainy season and broadcast safety precautions and messages to the public.

“The municipality has taken all necessary measures early this year, and is fully ready for the rainy season,” GAM Spokesperson Naser Rahamneh, told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

GAM has urged the public to exercise caution amid the rainy weather, and to seek assistance through the unified contact centre at 102 or 117180.

On Saturday, the north and centre of the Kingdom and parts of the southwestern region witnessed cold weather with intermittent rain. The northwest experienced moderate winds, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Sunday and Monday, Arabia Weather forecast a slight rise in temperatures, however, southeast winds would tend to make the air cooler.

The Greater Irbid Municipality earlier announced its preparedness for the rainy season after the completion of maintenance operations.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned public to follow precautionary guidelines amid current weather conditions and to stay away from flood channels and moving water.

Stressing readiness to address reports received at the unified emergency number 911, the PSD noted that all operating units are available around the clock with patrols supervising all roads.