Hamas says Gaza truce talks with mediators stepping up

Smoke billows from an Israeli strike at Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, on March 27, 2025 (AFP photo)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories —Hamas spokesman Basem Naim told AFP Friday that talks over a ceasefire deal between the Palestinian Islamist movement and mediators are gaining momentum as Israel continues intensive operations in Gaza.

"We hope that the coming days will bring a real breakthrough in the war situation, following intensified communications with and between mediators in recent days", Naim told AFP.

Palestinian sources close to Hamas had told AFP that talks began Thursday evening between the militant group and mediators from Egypt and Qatar to revive a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.

Naim said Friday the proposal "aims to achieve a ceasefire, open border crossings, (and) allow humanitarian aid in".

Most importantly, he said, the proposal aims to bring about a resumption in "negotiations on the second phase, which must lead to a complete end to the war and the withdrawal of occupation forces".

A fragile ceasefire that had brought weeks of relative calm to the Gaza Strip ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombing campaign across the territory.

Negotiations on a second phase of the truce had stalled -- Israel wanted the ceasefire's initial phase extended, while Hamas demanded talks on a second stage that was meant to lead to a permanent ceasefire.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, at least 896 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes.

Days later, Palestinian militants resumed rocket launches towards Israel from Gaza.

During the first phase of the truce which took hold on January 19, 1,800 Palestinian prisoners were freed in exchange for 33 hostages held in Gaza, most of them since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas's attack which triggered the war, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

The talks in Doha started a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to seize parts of Gaza if Hamas did not release hostages, and Hamas warned they would return "in coffins" if Israel did not stop bombing the Palestinian territory.

Naim said Hamas was approaching talks "with full responsibility, positivity, and flexibility", focusing on ending the war.