King, Crown Prince receive cables on occasion of Eid Al Fitr

By JT - Mar 29,2025 - Last updated at Mar 30,2025

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of Eid Al Fitr wishes from leaders of Arab, Muslim, and friendly countries, as well as senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein also received cables on the occasion.

His Majesty, in phone calls on Saturday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Arab leaders, another Royal Court statement.

His Majesty exchanged Eid wishes with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

The King in a phone call on Saturday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.