Pope Francis commends Jordan for hosting Gaza aid conference

AMMAN — Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to Jordan for hosting the international conference on emergency humanitarian response in Gaza this week, calling on the international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of the region.

In a speech delivered on Sunday, he emphasised the need for Israel and Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposals and release detainees, according to Euronews.

The Pope urged the international community to act swiftly and by all means to assist the people of Gaza, who have been exhausted by the war.

He said, "Humanitarian aid must be allowed to cross and reach those in need, and no one has the right to obstruct it."

Pope Francis also expressed his support for the ceasefire proposals, saying he hopes the conditions will be accepted quickly by both sides, although he acknowledged that the negotiations "are not easy".

He added, "I hope the peace proposals presented on all fronts will be accepted, and hostages will be released immediately for the benefit of both Palestinians and Israelis."