PSG edge Arsenal in first-leg victory to take step toward Champions League final

Dembele celebrates his goal against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. ( Photo courtesy of UEFA )

AMMAN — Paris Saint-Germain took a significant stride toward their first-ever UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 away victory over Arsenal in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, 29 April. Ousmane Dembele’s early strike proved decisive on a night where Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm, while PSG executed their game plan with composure and resilience.

The match began in the worst possible fashion for the hosts. With key players Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz sidelined through injury, Mikel Arteta’s side appeared unsettled in the opening minutes. PSG capitalised almost immediately — Dembele found the net in the fourth minute, punishing Arsenal’s shaky start with a clinical finish.

Luis Enrique’s side continued to control the tempo following the opener, slowing the pace of the game and limiting Arsenal’s opportunities. It wasn’t until the 40th minute that the Gunners fashioned a meaningful chance, marking their first real threat of the evening.

Arsenal emerged with more intent after the break, and appeared to have equalised through Mikel Merino’s header. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside — a turning point that kept the visitors in front. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played a vital role throughout the second half, making several crucial saves, including a fingertip stop to deny Leandro Trossard in a one-on-one situation.

Dembele, who had been a constant threat, was substituted in the 70th minute after picking up a knock, with Bradley Barcola coming on in his place. Still, PSG managed to hold firm. In the final ten minutes, Arsenal threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser, but their attacking urgency left them exposed at the back. PSG came close to doubling their lead on multiple occasions but were ultimately content to see out the 1-0 win.

Vitinha was named Player of the Match for a commanding midfield performance that helped PSG dictate the game during key stretches. The result gives the French side a vital advantage heading into the return leg next Wednesday at Parc des Princes.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, PSG manager Luis Enrique said: “I’m extremely happy. We showed strong mentality at Arsenal’s home in what was a passionate and difficult match under intense pressure.” Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told beIN Sports: “PSG have undeniable quality. We must study today’s match carefully, analyse their strengths and weaknesses, and be ready to overcome them in the second leg.”

With both sides aiming to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time, the stakes remain high. The winner of this tie will face either Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final.