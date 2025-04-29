The National Commission for Women’s Affairs Law 2024: Achievements and gaps

The Jordanian government has long pledged to improve the status of women, aligning national policies with international standards and responding to evolving social needs. As part of its broader political modernization efforts, the government has implemented measures to institutionalize women’s roles in politics, including party quotas and increased parliamentary representation.

Yet the numbers tell a more complex story. Women make up over 56 per cent of university graduates, but just 15 per cent of the workforce. This stark imbalance raises questions about the true efficacy of current policies. Women’s contributions are vital to creating resilient, economically and socially empowered communities. Still, progress remains well below both the nation’s ambitions and the aspirations of Jordanian women themselves.

One of the key players in this effort is the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), founded in 1992 by Cabinet decision and later recognized in 1996 as the primary body for gender-related initiatives. The commission includes members from both governmental and non-governmental institutions and works to align Jordanian legislation with international gender equality standards.

However, in recent years, the commission’s priorities have come under scrutiny. Critics argue that the influence of specific political or ideological factions has led to the marginalization of many experienced female leaders and a narrowing of the commission’s agenda. These concerns came to the fore with the introduction of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs Law (2024), sparking debate among analysts, politicians, and religious scholars.

Does the law genuinely strengthen the commission’s role in line with political modernization goals? Should the commission act as a civil society organization, a government entity, or a hybrid? Can it operate effectively without clashing with Sharia or prevailing social norms — and what safeguards are in place to ensure that?

Under Article 3, the law defines the commission as a civil society organization — not a government body. This gives it legal independence: the right to own property, sign contracts, and pursue litigation.

Article 4 outlines the commission’s mission: to advocate for women’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution, to empower women politically, economically, and socially, to protect them from violence and discrimination, and to promote their role in sustainable development — in coordination with relevant institutions.

This broad mandate is a welcome step toward equality and justice. But the law lacks concrete mechanisms for implementation or enforcement. Without these, the commission risks becoming merely advisory. Terms such as “protection from violence” are vague. Will the commission function as a complaints body, similar to the Family Protection Department? Or will it investigate and act on violations directly? The law is unclear.

Further ambiguity arises in the commission’s role as a “reference point” for developing policies on women’s affairs. What falls under “women’s affairs”? Issues like personal status, education, and wages often fall under the jurisdiction of specific ministries or religious courts. The law’s call for “coordination” is commendable — but too vague. Without clearer definitions, gaps and overlaps are inevitable. The law needs revision to clearly delineate responsibilities and ensure inclusion of broader civil society voices — not just selected organizations.

The law also assigns the commission a long list of tasks: providing technical support to government bodies, integrating gender into national plans and budgets, conducting research, and representing Jordan at regional and international forums.

This expansive scope risks transforming the commission into an overstretched administrative body, far from its intended policy-driven role. Jordan already has women’s studies centers, think tanks, and civil society institutions capable of conducting research and offering technical expertise. The commission should focus on shaping policy, while building partnerships with these organizations to maximize efficiency and impact.

In sum, the National Commission for Women’s Affairs Law is an important milestone — but one that requires refinement. Its success will depend on narrowing its scope, clarifying its authority, and ensuring broad-based, inclusive engagement. Only then can it truly serve as a catalyst for women’s empowerment in Jordan.