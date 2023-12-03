Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire

Pope Francis is seen on a giant screen at St Peter's square in The Vatican as he delivers the Angelus prayer on Sunday (AFP photo)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said Sunday that he was saddened the truce in the Gaza Strip had been broken and urged those involved in the conflict to reach a new ceasefire deal as soon as possible.

"There is so much suffering in Gaza," the Pontiff said in comments from his private residence, which were read by an aide and broadcast on giant screens in Saint Peter's Square.

The 86-year-old is suffering from a lung infection that has caused breathing difficulties, and forced him to cancel a trip to Dubai to attend the international COP28 climate summit.

"Still today, I cannot read this all. I'm doing better, but my voice...," Francis said, before the aide took over.

In the comments, Francis said the end of the ceasefire meant "death, destruction, misery", stressing that the besieged Palestinian territory lacked even essential supplies.

He said the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories was "serious". "Many hostages have been freed but so many others are still in Gaza," he said.