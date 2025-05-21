Aqaba Chamber of Commerce, Chinese envoy talk economic cooperation

By JT - May 21,2025 - Last updated at May 21,2025

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong and Aqaba Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday discuss ways to enhance cooperation and the 'key' challenges facing importers from China via Aqaba (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong and members of the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and the "key" challenges facing importers from China via Aqaba.

The discussions addressed facilitating procedures for issuing entry visas to China for Jordanian traders, through the economic and commercial department at the Chinese embassy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, held at the chamber in Aqaba, traders stressed the importance of their participation in exhibitions held in China.

The chamber called for reviving the "permanent" exhibition of Chinese products in Jordan, which serves the trade sector and contributes to enhancing the Kingdom's position as "regional trade hub" for the region's countries.

The envoy said that the embassy will publish details of the new facilitations approved by the Chinese government for issuing visit visas for traders and business owners on its official website.

The diplomat noted that the embassy's economic and commercial department will cooperate with the chamber to facilitate visa procedures by accrediting its letters of recommendation for its members to travel to China to follow up their business.

Chuandong said that the Chinese government, in coordination with its shipping and maritime companies, will seek to reduce shipping prices "as much as possible" to cover operational costs and remove any obstacles impeding movement of freight to and from China.

He expressed his country's welcome to import more Jordanian products, noting that Beijing also seeks to boost the volume of Chinese investments in the Kingdom, viewing Jordan as a "strategic" gateway to Arab markets.