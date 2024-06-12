US pledges over $400M in aid to Palestinians

AMMAN — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced that Washington would provide the Palestinians with more than $400 million in aid.

Attending the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference, Blinken stressed the need for collective work to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza, whether by sea, land, or air, stressing that: "We must do our part to provide a safe and peaceful environment for both Palestinians and Israelis."

Blinken pointed out that Israel needs to take more steps to reduce civilian casualties, noting that "while Israel has taken significant measures to open more crossings to overcome obstacles to aid delivery, it can and should do more," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Blinken stressed the importance of reaching this agreement as soon as possible, adding that the US president recently called for a ceasefire, the return of civilians to all areas of Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths called for aid to be delivered to Gaza under legal protection, adding that UNRWA should be the cornerstone of humanitarian work in the besieged strip.

During his opening speech at the conference, Griffiths underscored that aid must be directed safely and productively in Gaza.

European Council President Charles Michel said that peace, achieved through the implementation of a two-state solution, is the only guarantee for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Michel reiterated that UNRWA is not a terrorist organisation and rejected any such characterisation, adding that 75 per cent of Gaza's population are displaced. He called for measures to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his address at the conference, announced allocating 60 million euros to support Palestine in 2024, urging increased support for UNRWA.

Sanchez asserted that the rule of law must prevail, which is why Spain joined South Africa in the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, calling for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring it reaches those in need.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot announced that her country has increased its support by 13 million euros to be distributed to humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, including UNRWA.