Arjan showcases Jordan's trails at historic Zubaida Route in Saudi Arabia

AMMAN — In celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Founding Day, the Daroub Al Qawafil Association hosted its ninth trek along the historic Zubaida Route in the Hail region. The three-day adventure attracted 220 explorers from 17 countries, including six Jordanian adventurers who completed the journey.

The carefully mapped expedition began at Faydh Reserve, following the ancient road under the supervision of Major General Abdulaziz Al Obaidah, Chairman of the Association's Board of Directors, supported by the association's dedicated members.

The 80-kilometer trek brought together diverse adventure enthusiasts—hikers, trekkers, horseback and camel riders, runners, cyclists, motorcyclists, off-road drivers, and paragliding professionals. Participants traveled from Faydh to Al-Gharibayn (28 km), then to Tawz (24 km), before returning to Al-Gharibayn and Faydh (28 km).

This historic route, connecting Kufa in Iraq to Mecca, runs primarily through Saudi territory, crossing Hail—the homeland of the legendary generous figure Hatim A Tai—before continuing through Qassim and Madinah. The path earned its name from Lady Zubaida, Harun Al Rashid's wife and Al Mansur's granddaughter, whose grandfather was born in Al-Humaymah in present-day Jordan during the Abbasid state's foundation. Lady Zubaida devoted considerable resources to developing this pilgrimage route, establishing rest stations, security, water systems, and guidance for pilgrims and merchants traveling to Mecca or eastward toward India and Sindh.

The post-trek program featured seminars and heritage events, including traveler Abdulrahim Al Arjan's presentation "Jordan's Trails – An Invitation from My Homeland."

Al Arjan showcased photographs of Jordan's mapped trails, including the Jordan Trail, designated routes in Wadi Rum overseen by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, and paths in Wadi Araba, around Petra, and in rural regions. The seminar also highlighted the role of the Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in supervising these trails according to established regulations.

This activity combines sports, culture, and tourism with knowledge and heritage preservation. As a crucial component of the tourism industry, many countries are revitalizing ancient pathways between villages and desert regions according to international safety standards to attract adventure enthusiasts. The field has spawned specialized conferences, exhibitions, and organizations that manage these trails through partnerships between local communities and tourism investors, utilizing professional tools and technology tailored to each trail's difficulty and requirements.

Growing interest has led to competitive rankings based on landscape diversity, geology, wildlife, historical significance, and cultural heritage. The highest recognition goes to the trails governments preserve for UNESCO World Heritage consideration. Saudi Arabia documents the Zubaida Route through comprehensive research, excavation, restoration, and development efforts led by leading experts and scholars.