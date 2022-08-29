Thru Hike to kick off on October 14 — JTB

Hikers are seen traversing a section of the Jordan Trail from Khirbet Al Souq to King Talal Dam in this photo posted on the Jordan Trail website (Photo courtesy of Jordan Trail website)

AMMAN — The Thru Hike 2022 will take place between October 14 and November 24 on the Jordan Trail, a 675km hiking route that spans Jordan from Um Qais in the north, to Aqaba in the south, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiat announced on Monday.

During a press conference, Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism Imad Hijazin said that the event is an “essential tool” to promote tourism in the Kingdom, inviting hiking fans to enjoy Jordan’s historical and heritage sites and landscape, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that local community members are currently being trained to receive the trail’s participants, stressing the ability of adventure tourism to empower local societies.

Arabiat said that this year’s edition is expected to bring positive feedback and have a beneficial effect on local communities.

He stressed the JTB’s commitment to promoting the event, and attracting adventure-lovers from North America and Europe through social media influencers, media campaigns and billboards on bridges in several cities.

Aysar Bataineh, Chairman of the Jordan Trail Association, said that the annual event aims to promote tourism to Jordan, secure income to develop and maintain the Jordan Trail, serve the local community in rural areas across the trail, and provide an enjoyable experience to visitors through the diverse terrain and dozens of archeological sites.