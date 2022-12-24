Exploring new heights, Jordanian traveller raises national flag atop Larkya Pass in Himalayas 

By Maria Weldali - Dec 24,2022 - Last updated at Dec 24,2022

Abdel Rahim Arjan poses for a photo with the Jordanian national flag at the summit of the Himalayan Manaslu Larkya Pass Trek (Photo courtesy of Abdel Rahim Arjan)

AMMAN — After covering 173 kilomtetres on foot for 12 days, Jordanian traveller and photographic artist Abdel Rahim Arjan raised the national flag at the summit of the Himalayan Manaslu Larkya Pass Trek.

The Larkya Peak comes within the Manaslu area of the Himalayan trail in Nepal, Arjan said.

“The experience at 17,200 feet depended on team collaboration and communication,” Arjan told The Jordan Times during a recent interview.

Combining art with trekking, Arjan also distributed Jordan tourism promotion posters throughout his journey.

Arjan described his expedition as a cultural, sports and touristic experience.

He noted that the theme of his trekking adventure was inspired from the Kingdom’s geography, as being a country with the lowest point on earth, and which enjoys a range of other geographical features.

To prepare for his Nepal trek, Arjan had a hiking training plan that lasted for several months. “Having a trek conditioning programme helps avoid altitude sickness and adapt to new climatic conditions,” he said.

The most challenging thing was to achieve oxygen balance, and adapt to cold temperatures, especially at night, he added.

“It would not be an overstatement to say that exploring new heights is indeed a way to discover new strengths and conquer new challenges,” he said.