PSD creates investment protection unit
By JT - Jan 20,2018 - Last updated at Jan 20,2018
AMMAN — Director of the Public Security Department (PSD) Maj. Gen. Ahmad Faqih on Saturday instructed the establishment of a special independent unit to provide all kinds of protection to investors.
Establishing the unit is aimed at having direct, specialised and “strict” methods in dealing with investors’ complaints about blackmailing and extortion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The unit’s work will focus on an operational aspect through fixed and mobile security patrols at and around industrial complexes, and an intelligence branch that will be responsible for preventive security and criminal investigation departments.
These personnel will also have the role of directly contacting investors and listening to their grievances, before proceeding with relevant procedures.
The PSD called on Jordanian, Arab and foreign investors to contact the unit on numbers that will be available soon, in case of fraud or blackmailing attempts.
Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel, in cooperation with eastern Amman PSD, have arrested suspects who allegedly blackmailed an Arab investor demanding money from him and threatening to close his factory if he did not pay them, Petra reported on Friday.
After the investor filed a complaint, security personnel located the suspects and arrested them, according to a PSD statement carried by Petra.
