UN Security Council unanimously backs Syria peace plan
UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously approved a resolution supporting a Russian-Turkish peace initiative for Syr ...
New Year revellers defy terror alerts to see in 2017
Dec 31, 2016
Women at wheel of ‘pink taxis’ challenge Jordanian norms
Dec 31, 2016
Gov’t raises fuel prices by over 6%
Dec 31, 2016

Local

Jordan condemns Baghdad terror attack

By JT - Dec 31, 2016

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist blast that targeted innocent civilians in a popular market in central Baghdad, r ...

King, Queen, Crown Prince offer best wishes on New Year

By JT - Dec 31, 2016

AMMAN — Their Majesties King Abdullah, Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday congratulated Jordanians on the occasion of the ...

Monitor lists top 10 fake news reports circulated locally on social media in 2016

By JT - Dec 31, 2016

AMMAN — “Akeed”, an online portal dedicated to monitoring the credibility of Jordanian media, on Saturday published a report on the top 10 f ...

Region

Baghdad blasts kill at least 25 as Mosul fighting intensifies

By Reuters - Dec 31, 2016

BAGHDAD/ERBIL — Two bombs claimed by the Daesh terror group killed at least 25 people in central Baghdad on Saturday, as fighting intensifie ...

Yazidi woman escapes Daesh in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

By Reuters - Dec 31, 2016

Putin takes lead in Syria peace after battlefield wins

By AFP - Dec 31, 2016

Iraq forces launch new assault on Daesh in Mosul

By AFP - Dec 29, 2016

Russia, Turkey, Iran eye dicing Syria into zones of influence

By Reuters - Dec 29, 2016

World

Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife’s cop lover — police

By AFP - Dec 31, 2016

RIO DE JANEIRO — Greece’s ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confes ...

Women farmers in northern India battle tradition, self-doubt to own land

By Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dec 29, 2016

Number of migrants leaving Germany voluntarily rises in 2016

By Reuters - Dec 28, 2016

Main black box of crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

By AFP - Dec 27, 2016

Russia hunts for crashed jet’s black boxes, says no signs of foul play

By Reuters - Dec 26, 2016

Business

Foxconn invests $8b in China LCD plant

By AFP - Dec 31, 2016

BEIJING — Taiwan tech-giant Foxconn plans to build an $8.8-billion factory in China, state media said Saturday, amid reports its billionaire ...

Dubai giant ups stake for majority share in Korean port
Many months and millions of dollars needed to rebuild Aleppo

Features

From DNA to laws to data, five key tools to combat trafficking in 2017

By Reuters - Dec 31, 2016

LONDON — With the power of technology and legal clout, many experts agree that 2017 could be the tipping point in the global battle against ...

Cheetahs ‘sprinting’ towards extinction
Doing it yourself with information technology

Sports

F1 faces more change after Rosberg exit

By Reuters - Dec 31, 2016

LONDON — Formula One goes into the New Year braced for change on and off the track, even if Lewis Hamilton will again start as top dog at Me ...

In a year of stunners, sports goes along for the ride
Jazira lose in Jordan Cup, still lead league

