Stakeholders welcome police plan to protect investors

AMMAN — Economists and industrialists on Monday welcomed the opening of a Public Security Department (PSD) special independent unit to provide all kinds of protection to investors as an “important and much needed step”.

Earlier this month, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Faqih instructed the establishment of the special independent unit with the aim of having in place direct, specialised and “strict” methods in dealing with investors’ complaints of violations that include blackmailing and extortion.

This is an “important and vital unit because of the recent attacks on investment facilities”, said Director General of Jordan Chamber of Industry Maher Mahrouqi.

Protecting such facilities should be as imperative as “protecting other industries and entities because it contributes to the country’s economy”, Mahrouqi told the Jordan Times.

President of the Textile, Garment and Clothes Union Fathalla Emrani agreed, saying that the development constitutes a “positive and good” step by the PSD that shows they care about the safety and security of guest projects.

"Such a unit is extremely important and timely but what we are looking at is how it will function. We expect the law-enforcement agency to keep a close eye on individuals who target certain industries and are known to the authorities," Emrani told The Jordan Times.

Economist Khalid Zubeidi told The Jordan Times that he had a different opinion stating that there “is no need for such a unit because anyone can go and file a complaint to the police or protect their rights through the judicial system”.

“We are already suffering financially and I do not see any need to add more financial burdens. Such unit will need a budget, facilities and staff and this will add more financial burdens on the government,” Zubeidi said.

In addition, Zubeidi explained, “we have a strong judiciary system that can ensure justice for anyone who feels that they were targetted”.

The PSD had said that the unit’s work will focus on the operational aspect through fixed and mobile security patrols at and around industrial complexes, and an intelligence branch that will be responsible of preventive security and criminal investigation departments.

These personnel will also have the role of directly contacting investors and listening to their grievances, before proceeding with relevant procedures.

The PSD said a hotline was launched recently and called on Jordanian, Arab and foreign investors to contact the unit in case of fraud or blackmailing attempts.

On January 7, Prime Minister Hani Mulki formed a ministerial committee tasked with protecting investors against assaults and violations.

The committee comprises the interior, labour, investment affairs and industry ministers, and is responsible for taking the legal and administrative measures against any person that would commit such acts or any violations against guest investors.

Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi briefed Mulki on a recent incident in which a factory manager was beaten by a group of “outlaws”.