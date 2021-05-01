You are here
King receives condolence phone call from Bahrain monarch over Prince Muhammed’s passing
By JT - May 01,2021 - Last updated at May 01,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who expressed condolences to King Abdullah, the Hashemite family and the Jordanian people over the passing of HRH Prince Muhammed Bin Talal, according to a Royal Court statement.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 29, 2021
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.