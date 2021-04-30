King receives condolences from Israeli president over Prince Muhammed’s passing

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received condolences from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in a phone call, over the passing of HRH Prince Muhammed Bin Talal.

King Abdullah expressed condolences over the deaths in the stampede incident that took place at Jabal Al Jarmaq, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed the need to end the escalations in Jerusalem, reaffirming that the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel.