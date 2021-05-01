King receives condolence phone calls from crown princes of Bahrain, Abu Dhabi over Prince Muhammed’s passing

By JT - May 01,2021 - Last updated at May 01,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received phone calls from Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister of Bahrain; and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Crown Prince Salman and Sheikh Mohamed expressed condolences to King Abdullah, the Hashemite family and the Jordanian people over the passing of HRH Prince Muhammed Bin Talal, according to a Royal Court statement.