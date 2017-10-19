Jordanian expats in US urged to register with embassy

AMMAN — The Jordanian embassy in Washington called on the Jordanian community members throughout the US to register on its website for the purpose of developing communication mechanisms with the community and updating the embassy's database.

The website of the Jordanian embassy in Washington is www.jordanembassyus.org, through which Jordanians residing in the US can register with the mission, the embassy said in an advisory posted on its website.

Registration is also important for Jordanians to be able to complete their various consular transactions by mail, the embassy said.