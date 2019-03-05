Jordanian detainees in Iran released; return journey scheduled

AMMAN — The Iranian authorities on Tuesday released three Jordanians who were detained in January after their fishing boat accidently entered Iranian waters, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah.

The three Jordanian detainees entered Iranian territorial waters accidently in January while on a fishing trip on an Emirati boat along with an Emirati and two Egyptian nationals.

Qudah added that the Iranian authorities released the three Jordanians who were received by the Jordanian chargé d'affaires in Tehran in preparation for their return journey, according to a ministry statement.

The release of the detainees was based on a decision by Iranian authorities some two weeks ago to only impose financial fines against the three Jordanians for illegal entrance and fishing in Iran's territorial waters, as well as compensation for damage inflicted on the Iranian coast guard boat, the spokesperson said.

The Jordanian Embassy in Tehran has officially paid the due fines, according to Qudah.

He expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Iranian government’s completion of the release procedures and the referral of the Jordanians to the embassy.

He stressed that the ministry has completed all the necessary procedures to secure the citizens’ return to their families as soon as possible.

The spokesperson noted that the chargé d'affaires on Monday headed to Bandar Abbas city to follow up on the release procedures and provide the necessary documents to facilitate the travel and safe return of the released Jordanians.