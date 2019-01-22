MPs call for immediate release of Jordanians detained in Iran

AMMAN — MPs on Tuesday called for the immediate release of three Jordanians detained in Iran during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Jordan Mojtaba Ferdowsi.

Members of the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee urged Ferdowsi to take "serious" steps towards ensuring a quick release of the Jordanians, who were detained by Iranian authorities earlier this month after their ship accidently entered Iranian waters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

After contact was lost with an Emirati fishing boat with the Jordanian detainees, an Emirati and two Egyptians on board, the Iranian foreign ministry informed the Jordanian Embassy in Tehran that the Jordanians had been detained.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ former spokesperson, Majed Qatarneh, said earlier this month that the boat accidentally entered Iranian waters after losing contact.

The ministry said at the time that it contacted Iranian officials, who confirmed that the three Jordanians were in good health and receiving treatment.

The Iranian authorities said that the detention period would be short, noting that the detainees had to be referred to a court in Bandar Lengeh city, in southwestern Iran, the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry also said it received assurances from Ferdowsi that the fishermen were in good health and that his country was accelerating the ongoing legal procedures to free them.

Lawmakers also discussed with the Iranian ambassador ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially parliamentary cooperation, and a number of regional issues, according to Petra.