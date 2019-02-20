Iran to release Jordanian detainees, impose fine for illegal entrance

AMMAN — The Iranian authorities have decided to release three Jordanians who were detained by Iranian authorities in January after their ship accidently entered Iranian waters, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign ministry has informed the Jordanian embassy in Tehran that the authorities would only fine the Jordanians for illegal entrance and fishing in Iran's territorial waters, as well as financial compensation for damage inflicted on the Iranian coast guard boat, Qudah was quoted as saying in a Foreign Ministry statement.

The three Jordanian detainees entered Iranian territorial waters accidently in December while on a fishing trip on an Emirati boat along with an Emirati and two Egyptian nationals.

The Jordanian embassy in Tehran, in cooperation with Iran's foreign ministry, is working on paying the due required fines to receive the Jordanian citizens and organise their return journey as soon as possible, according to the statement.

Qudah expressed the Kingdom’s gratitude to the Iranian government for the release decision, noting that the ministry has been following up on the case since contact was lost with the boat in December.