You are here
Jordan demands Israel to keep hands off Al Aqsa Mosque
By JT - Sep 12,2017 - Last updated at Sep 12,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned an Israeli court decision to close one of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif gates called "Al Rahma Gate", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed that Israeli judiciary has no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem's holy places including Al Aqsa Mosque as the old city is labelled as an occupied land under the international law.
Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that Israel, the occupying force, must respect international conventions.
He added that Jordan rejects the illegal Israeli attempts to impose its laws on the mosque, which is a blatant violation to relevant international laws and part of the Israeli policies that aim to change the historical status quo of the holy shrine.
The minister said that the plea that the Israeli forces presented to an Israeli magistrate court on the basis of the Israeli anti-terrorism law would have serious consequences as it targets the mosque and the Awqaf Department of Jerusalem.
Momani demanded Israel to reverse the “provocative decision, respect its commitments to the international law and the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, which is the only authorised entity to administer the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque”.
His Majesty King Abdullah is the custodian of the holy sites in East Jerusalem and the Awqaf Department is affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, which appoints its staff.
Related Articles
Under the protection of Israeli security members, dozens of Jewish settlers on Wednesday entered Al Haram Al Sharif through Bab Al Magharbeh for the second day in a row, according to the Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Department in Jerusalem.
Jordanian efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah succeeded in securing the opening of Al Aqsa Mosque to worshippers as of Friday, Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said on Thursday.
AMMAN — Installing surveillance cameras in Al Aqsa Mosque will enable 1.7 billion Muslims around the world to stay in touch with the worship
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 13, 2017
Opinion
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment