Kingdom denounces Israeli intrusion into Al Aqsa affairs

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned an Israeli decision to halt all routine maintenance works at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif managed by the Jordan-run Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.

The Israeli police also threatened to arrest any staff member, who carries out any maintenance works, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the mosque’s entire compound is within the jurisdiction of Jerusalem Awqaf Department, which is affiliated with Jordan Awqaf Ministry, according to the international law and the international humanitarian law.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, stressed that the Israeli occupation authorities should not interfere in the maintenance and reconstruction works at the Muslim shrine.

The minster voiced Jordan’s absolute rejection of such provocative acts, stressing the Kingdom’s determination to honour its responsibilities of defending the Muslim and Christian holy places in Jerusalem in its capacity as the custodian of the holy places in the Old City.