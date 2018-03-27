Gov’t slams Israel for allowing Jewish prayer near Al Aqsa

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Tuesday condemned an Israeli decision to allow a Passover Sacrifice celebration by Jewish settlers near Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani blamed the Israeli government for its “provocative and unacceptable practices [carried out] for well-known intentions”.

He said that Israel, as the occupying power, must comply with its responsibilities under international and humanitarian laws related to the safety and sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and any Waqf properties in Jerusalem, including the Umayyad palaces south of the mosque where the celebration was organised on Monday, stressing that the venue fall under the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem Awqaf Department.

Momani stressed that Israel must cease all such acts that offend Muslims worldwide and would only feed religious conflict and extremism in the region.

In a related development, Momani expressed the government’s absolute rejection of a ruling issued by an Israeli court in Jerusalem, allowing Jews to pray outside the gates of Al Haram Al Sharif. He said that the government does not recognise any authority of Israeli courts in occupied Eastern Jerusalem, whose affairs are governed by to the provisions of the international law.

Also on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a diplomatic note of protest to the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs for organising the said celebration.