Forecast predicts more chilly temperatures ahead of storms on Wednesday

By JT - Jan 14,2019 - Last updated at Jan 14,2019

AMMAN — Temperatures are expected to rise slightly today, but conditions will remain chilly as clouds are expected to form over some areas of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Monday.

Clouds will continue to roll in on Tuesday night, gradually covering low-lying areas, and the northern region should start to see rainfall.

Moderate to brisk southwesterly winds are expected, which may raise dust in the Badia region, the JMD said.

A depression is still expected to bring snow, heavy rain and a dip in temperatures on Wednesday.

The depression, centred over Cyprus, will be accompanied by thunder and hail in some areas, and the JMD warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Gradual snowfall is forecast for Wednesday night in areas of high elevation. Winds may also reach 50 to 70kmph, with strong gusts of 80kmph expected.

Temperatures in Amman today will hover around 12°C, dropping to 4°C at night, while temperatures in Aqaba will range between 12°C and 22°C.