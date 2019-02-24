Rain to return on Tuesday, continue into Friday evening — JMD

AMMAN — A depression will begin to affect the country on Tuesday, bringing with it scattered rain and a tangible drop in temperatures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said on Sunday.

The depression, centred over Cyprus, will be accompanied by a wet and relatively cold air mass, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), which added that the impact of the combined weather conditions will begin to wane moving into Friday night.

Wind is expected to be westerly with strong gusts which could reach 60 to 70 kilometres per hour on Tuesday, raising dust in the Badia region.

The JMD also forecast a drop in temperatures, along with scattered showers, hail and thunderstorms, over the next three days.

Effects of the depression and the cold air mass are expected to deepen on Thursday night, as a further drop is predicted and snowfall is expected over areas of high elevation.

On Friday, snow is likely to fall on areas located 1,000m above sea level. Cold and cloudy to partly cloudy weather is forecast.

The JMD warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas urging people to exercise extreme caution. The JMD also called on the public to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts by checking updates on www.jmd.gov.jo, through the JMD’s Facebook page or its app “JMDWEATHER”.