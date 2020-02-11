Emirati delegation hails Jordan business, investment environment

AMMAN — Executive Director of the Dubai Economic Security Centre Faisal Bin Suleitin on Tuesday voiced his admiration for the progress and efforts of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) in improving Jordan’s business environment and attracting investments.

Suleitin’s remarks came during his visit to the JIC with an accompanying delegation from the Dubai Economic Security Centre, according to a commission statement.

Suleitin said that the visit aims at benefitting from the JIC experience in attracting new investments and preserving existing ones.

He praised the JIC’s launch of a special unit to address investor grievances and another unit to follow up with and empower investors, according to the statement.

Welcoming the Emirati delegation, JIC Chairman Khalid Wazani highlighted the “historical relations” between the two countries.

Wazani reviewed the steps taken by the Jordanian government and the JIC under Royal directives to improve the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.

The JIC chairman noted that an electronic application has been launched to provide services for investors.

He added that in 2020, the JIC will work to automate all of its procedures to contribute to making Jordan a “business portal”.

The Dubai Economic Security Centre was established with the aim of preserving Dubai’s position as a global financial and economic centre, supporting its financial stability and protecting its investments, the statement said.