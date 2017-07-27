Cancellation of Israel Jerusalem measures ‘necessary step’ to restore calm — gov’t

AMMAN —The government on Thursday said that the Israeli cancellation of it recent measures against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif is a necessary step for restoring calm in the Palestinian occupied territories, especially in Jerusalem.

State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that removing the electronic gates, searching aisles and the CCTV cameras was an important measure to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, stressing that Israel, the occupying power, does not have the authority to change this status quo.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, noted His Majesty King Abdullah’s tireless efforts as the Custodian of the Holy Muslim and Christian places in Jerusalem and his stand against changing the status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif in coordination with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The minister stressed that restoring the status of the mosque ensures preserving the situation as is and the importance of commitment to it, in order to prepare for a political solution on the basis of the international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He expressed Jordan’s appreciation of the role of Jerusalemites and the mosque’s guards and their standing against the Israeli acts.

He also expressed hope that Friday prayers would be performed at Al Aqsa Mosque under normal conditions, where Muslims are allowed to practise their religious rituals without provocations and delays.