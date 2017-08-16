You are here
King lauds local polls as ‘significant reform-oriented step’
By JT - Aug 16,2017 - Last updated at Aug 16,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with the president and members of the National Policy Council over current developments in the region, as well as the decentralisation and municipal elections held on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement.
During the meeting held at the Amman-based National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, King Abdullah stressed that the local and decentralisation elections constitute a new and important step in the comprehensive reform process pursued by Jordan.
The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Faisal, Adviser to His Majesty and Chairman of the National Policy Council in addition to senior civilian and military officials.
His Majesty expressed his appreciation for the Independent Election Commission's efforts in managing the electoral process efficiently.
He also praised the level of coordination and full cooperation between the various concerned bodies and the competent security officials during the administration of the electoral process, and its success in the manner that suits Jordan and its international reputation.
King Abdullah pointed out that local government institutions should enable citizens to determine their priorities and to participate actively in the decision-making process.
The meeting also addressed the current regional situation in Iraq and Syria, especially with regard to the recently achieved calm in areas of the southern borders of Syria.
Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Adnan Jundi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, King’s Adviser for Tribal Affairs Sharif Fawwaz Zaben Abdullah, Adviser to His Majesty and National Policies Council Rapporteur Abdullah Wreikat, Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu’bi, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani, Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sarhan Faqih, and General Director of the Gendarmerie Department Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh attended the meeting.
Related Articles
AMMAN —The government on Thursday said that the Israeli cancellation of it recent measures against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif is a ne
Iran will never slow down its nuclear research programme, its supreme leader said on Wednesday as negotiators from Tehran and six world powers struggled to narrow “significant gaps” that the United States warned might be insurmountable.
Lower House Deputy Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Monday said reviewing the draft domestic violence law is a courageous and advanced step that complements the country’s reform drive.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 15, 2017
Opinion
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 15, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment