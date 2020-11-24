Jordan reiterates rejection of Israeli attempts to alter status quo at Al Aqsa

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday reiterated that Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, with its total area of 144 dunums, including its walls and gates, is a place of worship for Muslims only.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, under international law and legal and historical status quo, has the exclusive authority to supervise the holy site’s affairs and manage entries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez voiced the Kingdom’s rejection of any attempts to alter Al Aqsa Mosque’s historical and legal status quo.

Fayez also reaffirmed that Mughrabi Gate (Bab Al Magharbeh) and the road leading to it, is an integral and inseparable part of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, in accordance with UNESCO decisions.

The Mughrabi Gate is like the other gates of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, but Israeli authorities have confiscated its keys since 1967, denying the awqaf department’s right to manage the entries of non-Muslim tourists, which violates the status quo, the statement said, stressing that, the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, to this day, is still committed to restore it.

Fayez said that the Kingdom as per the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites will continue its efforts towards protecting Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and preserving the rights of all Muslims.