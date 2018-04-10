‘Any changes to social security bill require ILO nod ‘

AMMAN — There are no plans to amend the Social Security Corporation Law and any possible changes to the law will have to go through the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and undergo thorough scrutiny, the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) said on Tuesday.

Mahmoud Al Btoush, representative of the 200,000-strong union and board member of the Social Security Corporation (SSC), denied the existence of any plan to change the law.

His remarks came in response to “groundless” reports circulated by some media which went viral on various social media platforms.

“There have been some suggestions that have not been heeded. That’s all,” the unionist said, adding: “The ILO assessment is necessary to protect the rights of all” subscribers to the corporation.

Founded in 1954, the federation is the sole trade union centre in the country, serving as an umbrella for 17 affiliated unions.

In a statement posted on its website last week, the SSC said: “Any discussions about any amendments will be made public…There will be no surprises nor sudden changes to the law,” noting that in case changes are suggested, the board, which comprises representatives of workers and employers, will discuss them before engaging all other stakeholders. After that, the amendments will be forwarded to the Prime Ministry and then to the Parliament.