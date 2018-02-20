You are here
'SSC is not amending Social Security Law'
By JT - Feb 20,2018 - Last updated at Feb 20,2018
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Tuesday announced that it is not currently undertaking any amendments to the Social Security Law.
For any amendments to be considered, they have to be based on actuarial studies, where SSC specialised committees go through all aspects and impacts of such a move, according to an SSC statement sent to The Jordan Times.
Noting that revisiting the law is a "lengthy process," SSC said that any amendment needs to be reviewed then approved by many parties before being referred to the Council of Ministers, then to the Opinion and Legislation Bureau and finally to Parliament.
SSC said it will inform the public about any future decision to amend the law, assuring them that no sudden decisions will be made.
Some media outlets have published recent reports claiming that the "closed-door meetings" have been held inside the SSC to propose new amendments to the Social Security Law, "especially provisions related to early retirement".
