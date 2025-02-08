Pro League restarts today

AMMAN — The CFI Jordan Professional Football League returns to competition on Friday after over a month’s long break during which the national team regrouped in preparation for resuming World Cup qualifiers while club players transfer deals were concluded.

As Leg 2 matches kick off, Hussein are in the lead with Wihdat, Ramtha, Ahli, and Faisali in top five spots, while Salt are sixth followed by Shabab Urdun, Jazira, Sarih and Mughayer Sarhan. Ma’anand Aqaba are in the relegation zone.

Four matches are scheduled on the weekend with Hussein and Wihdat’s matches postponed as they play the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Champions League Two.

Meanwhile, Hussein won the Super Cup after they beat Wihdat 3-1 in Leg 1 before they tied 0-0 in Leg 2 on Thursday.

Hussein have managed to garner the most formidable lineup and are expected to add more titles as the season progresses.

This season, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup. The Jordan Cup is down to the semifinals, with Faisali vs Hussein and Wihdat vs Ahli. In the quarterfinals, Ahli beat Ramtha 2-1, Wihdat beat Sama Sarhan 3-0, Hussein beat Salt on penalties 1-1 (5-3)and Faisali beat Mughayer Sarhan 3-1. Sama Sarhan were the only team from the First Divison to join Pro league teams in the quarters.