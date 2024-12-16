You are here
Pro League postponed matches start today
By Aline Bannayan - Dec 16,2024 - Last updated at Dec 16,2024
AMMAN — Hussein have a solid lead with four postponed matches left in CFI Professional Football League to conclude Leg 1 of the competition.
Top six standings shifted slightly with Wihdat second on points with Ramtha trailed by Ahli, Faisali and Salt.
Hussein and Wihdat had matches postponed due to stage 6 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League (ACL) Two matches asboth Jordanian teams booked a spot in the quarterfinals.
On Tuesday, Wihdat will face Salt while Hussein play Mughayer Sarhan on December 19. The week of December 27-29 will see Wihdat vs Jazira and Aqaba vs Hussein in the last matches of Leg 1.
During the past week, Hussein beat Shabab Urdun 2-1, Wihdat beat Ramtha 4-0 to move to second, Faisali beat Mughayer Sarhan 4-1, Jazira beat Aqaba 6-2 and Ahli held Sarih 1-1 while Salt beat Ma'an 4-0 to climb to 6th .
Salt are on a high note after they won their first ever major title when they upset Wihdat to take home the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup– the second major competition on the local football calendar.
On the other hand, Wihdat have now reached the Jordan Cup quarters alongside Salt, Hussein, Ramtha, Ahli, Faisali, Sama Sarhan, and Mughayer Sarhan.
