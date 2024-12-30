Pro League heads into break as leg 1 concludes

Al Hussein Irbid SC squad that clinched the first Jordanian Pro League title in its history (Photo courtesy of Jordan Football Federation)

AMMAN — Pro League teams are set to have a near month-long break as Leg 1 of the CFI Jordan Professional Football League ended on Sunday.

Hussein maintained their lead after four postponed matches were played during the past two weeks which were rescheduled due to stage 6 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League (ACL)Two.

There were no surprises as Hussein beat Aqaba 3-0 and Mughayer Sarhan 2-1, while Wihdat beat Salt 2-0 and Jazira 3-0 to maintain second spot. They are trailed by Ramtha, Ahli and Faisali in top five spots, while Salt came insixth followed by Shabab Urdun, Jazira, Sarih and Mughayer Sarhan while Ma’an and Aqaba are in the relegation zone.

So far this season, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup. Regionally, Wihdat, and Hussein have been impressive as they booked their quarterfinals spots in the AFCAsian Champions League Two.

Last season, Hussein won their first Pro League crown, becoming the 9thchampions since the League kicked off in 1944 after neighbors Ramthawon the title in 2022/23 for the third time in their history after 39 years. In other competitions, Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record League champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.

Jordan Cup semis decided

Meanwhile, Faisali will play Hussein while Wihdat are set to play Ahli in the semi-finals of the Jordan Cup - the second major event on the local football calendar. In the quarterfinals, Ahli beat Ramtha 2-1, Wihdat beat Sama Sarhan 3-0, Hussein beat Salt on penalties1-1 (5-3)and Faisali beat Mughayer Sarhan 3-1.Sama Sarhan were the only team from the First Divison to join Pro league teams in the quarters.

Wihdat aim to retain the title they won in back-to-back seasons, as Pro League champs Hussein look for a first Jordan Cup title, while Faisali strive to return to their competitive form after Ramtha and Hussein won the Pro League in the past two seasons.

Since the Cup started in 1980, Faisali are a record 21-time champions. Wihdat won 12 times, Jazira, Ramtha and Shabab Urdun twice, while Arabi, That Ras and Ahli won once each.

Meanwhile, the 41st Super Cup matches grouping League champs Hussein and Jordan Cup champs Wihdat might be delayed as the national team is scheduled to hold a training camp in January in preparation for resuming World Cup qualifiers.

Faisali are 17-time record Super Cup winners, Wihdat 15, Ramtha 3, Shahab Urdun 2, Ahli, Hussein and Jazira once.