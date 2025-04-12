Alcaraz to face Italy's Musetti in Monte Carlo final

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (DOWN) speaks with Australia's Alex De Minaur after winning the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament semi-final tennis match at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on Saturday (AFP photo)

MONTE CARLO, Principality of Monaco — Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a dominant 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday.

He will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti on the red clay in Sunday's final after the 13th seed fought back to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the second semifinal.

"I knew how well Davidovich Fokina had played in Monte Carlo so I had to be ready to fight," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is targeting his first Masters title since winning in Indian Wells last year and his first on clay since the 2024 French Open.

"It's been a long time since I've had the chance to win a title on clay and I can't wait to try my luck again here," said Alcaraz, who was beaten in the final of the Olympic tournament by Novak Djokovic in August.

"At the beginning of the week, the first tournament on clay, you have to get used to the conditions," he added.

"The ball comes different. You know, the play on clay is different...

"I'm just really happy to get the level that I wanted at the beginning of the week."

His only title this season remains the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam in February, but he appears to be enjoying his return to clay.

Alcaraz quickly became the tournament favourite following early exits for top seed Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, while world number one Jannik Sinner is still serving a doping ban.

The 21-year-old admitted that he has felt some added pressure due to Sinner's absence.

"The first question, you know, since Jannik was unable to play tournaments, a lot of people were asking me and talking about, how important [the] moment that I have ahead is to reach the number one [ranking] again or to win tournaments or whatever," Alcaraz said.

"I was thinking so much about it instead of playing my good tennis and enjoy the time that I have stepping on the court and playing matches."

The victory also continues the uptick in his fortune at an event where he had lost his only other match in 2022.

Alcaraz won his only previous encounter with Davidovich Fokina, ranked 42 in the world, on the clay in Barcelona two years ago and he started quickly this time, breaking early.

Davidovich Fokina, who reached the last 16 of the Australia Open in January, broke back to make it 5-5 and then took the first set into the tie-break which he lost 7/2.

Alcaraz again broke early in the second set and this time there was no way back for 2022 runner-up Davidovich Fokina although he scrapped hard, saving 13 break points and four match points.

Musetti edges De Minaur

Musetti, playing in his first Masters semifinal, seemed to suffer from nerves early on as he was broken by De Minaur in all four of his service games in the opening set.

But he settled down in the second set, grabbing a crucial break in the ninth game and successfully serving to force the match into a decider.

The 23-year-old got the better of a run of three consecutive breaks midway through the third set.

Musetti, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, failed to serve out the match, though, as De Minaur levelled at 5-5.

But the Italian held his nerve in the tie-break, securing a place in the biggest final of his career so far on his first match point when De Minaur netted a forehand.