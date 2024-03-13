Hussein maintain lead as Pro League halts again

AMMAN — Standings remained mostly unchanged as week 14 of the Professional Football League concluded before teams head for a two week break as the national team regroups for the World Cup qualifiers.

Hussein are still in the lead after they beat neighbours Ramtha 5-0 while Faisali beat Ma’an by the same score to trail in second place and Wihdat beat Mughayer Sarhan 2-1 to remain third.

Salt beat Shabab Urdun 2-1, Ahli scored an important 1-0 win over Sahab to move one spot and Aqaba tied Jalil 0-0.

The competition which has halted for the national team’s participation at the 2023 Asian Cup now halts up to March 29 as Jordan plays Pakistan in two World Cup qualifiers.

So far in the season, Wihdat beat Faisali to win the Jordan Super Cup for their 15th time, reigning Pro League champs Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield, while the Jordan Cup is still under way.

The veteran teams seem inconsistent locally as there were regionally earlier this season when both Wihdat and Faisali failed to advance beyond Round 1 at AFC Cup and Champions League respectively.