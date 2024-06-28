Hussein, Wihdat come head-to-head in Jordan Cup final

AMMAN – Hussein take on Wihdat Saturday evening in the final of the Jordan Cup - the last competition on the 2023/2024 football calendar.

Hussein eliminated Salt 3-1 (1-1) on penalties, while titleholders Wihdat upstaged Shabab Urdun 1-0 in the semifinals as both teams have their eyes on another title. Hussein had a memorable season, winning the Professional League for the first time and now hope to do the same in the Jordan Cup. Wihdat, who finished third in the league, won the Jordan Super Cup for the 15th time as Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield earlier in the season.

In the Jordan Cup quarterfinals, Salt ousted Sahab, Wihdat beat Ramtha, Shabab Urdun eliminated Ma’an and Hussein beat Aqaba. In Round of 16 matches, Sahab stunned Faisali, Wihdat eliminated Mughayer Sarhan, Shabab Urdun beat Sarih, Ramtha ousted Sama Al-Sarhan, Ma’an beat Ahli, Salt ousted Jazira, Aqaba beat Jalil and Hussein beat Yarmouk.

Since the Cup started in 1980, there have been 40 past editions with Faisali a record 21-time champions. Wihdat won 11 times, Jazira, Ramtha and Shabab Urdun twice, while Arabi, That Ras and Ahli won once each.

Like neighbors Ramtha,who won the 2021 season title for the third time in their history after 39 years, this season Hussein, changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title becoming the 9th team to win the League since it kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen clubs competing. Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, Shabab Urdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.

Jordan Cup champions record

(Runner- up in parenthesis)