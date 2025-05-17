EMV's tourism initiatives enhance Jordan’s status as global destination

By JT - May 17,2025 - Last updated at May 17,2025

The tourism sector is considered one of the ‘largest’ tributaries of the Kingdom’s economy (JT file)

AMMAN — The Economic Modernisation Vision's (EMV) economic engine of "Jordan, a Global Destination" includes a number of "qualitative" tourism initiatives that aim to enhance competitiveness and achieve a sustainable growth, according to an official statement.

The tourism sector is considered one of the "largest" tributaries of the Kingdom’s economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Kingdom enjoys "unique" attractions in the religious, historical, and nature-based fields, such as Petra, the Dead Sea, Wadi Rum, the Baptism Site, Machaerus, the Cave of the Seven Sleepers (Ahlu Al Kahf) and the Husseini Mosque, in addition to adventure tourism such as diving and water sports sites.

Jordan enjoys a "leading" position in the fast-growing medical tourism, and it meets the needs of tourists who are looking for "special" experiences in archaeological, nature and health tourism.

The top tourism initiatives under the EMV aim at developing, managing and preserving tourist sites and facilities, improving various types of tourism products, activating the tourism investment initiative, and facilitating travel to and within Jordan, as well as launching a cost competitiveness initiative and providing services at "reasonable" prices.

The initiatives also include establishing a programme for skill development, launching the "digital tourist initiative", updating the sector's data to facilitate decision-making, enhance tourism marketing, linking Jordan to wider network of countries, improving tourism-related regulations and simplifying governmental procedures.

The Jordan Global Destination Engine comprises two sectors encompassing 25 initiatives, according to Petra.

Tourism revenue surged to $2.4 billion in the first third of 2025, marking a 15.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, according the data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

According to the monthly report issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Jordan welcomed about 2.1 million international tourists in the first four months of 2025, marking a 19 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

This growth is attributed to promotional campaigns that target global markets, in addition to resuming direct flights and low-cost airlines.