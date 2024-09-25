Ahli take on Wihdat as most league standings shift

The match between Wihdat and Faisaly ended in draw and disappointed fans of both teams (Photo of Dzair Sport)

AMMAN — The CFI Professional Football League heads into week 6 on Thursday with Ahli still atop the standings which shifted throughout the past week.

The season’s most anticipated match Wihdat vs Faisali ended in a 1-1 draw in match that did not live up to expectations. Ahli maintained their unbeaten streak scoring another 3-2 win over Shabab Urdun, Aqaba beat Salt 2-0, Ramtha beat Sarih 2-1, Jazira were held 3-3 with Mughayer Sarhan and Hussein beat Ma’an 1-0.

The upcoming week will see Ahli take on Wihdat who dropped to fourth, Faisali play Aqaba, Salt meet second placed Hussein, Ma’an play Jazira who are last, Shabab Urdunplay sixth placed Sarih, Mughayer Sarhan play third placed Ramtha.

Week 5 came right after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two matches where Wihdat scored a vital 2-1 win over Iran’s Sepahan FC Isfahan as league champs Hussein fell 3-1 to Ahli Dubai of the UAE in a match that saw a record number of 11 saves by national team goalie Yazeed Abu Layla.

Following the upcoming round of matches, the League will head into break for the national team’s Group B/Round 3 matches in 2026 World Cup qualifiers matches on October 10 and 15 against South Korea and Oman. Jordan beat Palestine 3-1 and held Kuwait 1-1 in the first two matches.

In the2023/2024 season, Hussein won the Pro League title for the first time becoming the 9thchampions since the League kicked off in 1944. Neighbors Ramtha, won the 2022 title for the third time in their history after 39 yearsas the past two seasons had clubs from the north have dominate the league.

Other competitions, saw Wihdat win the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, whileFaisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.