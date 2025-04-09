You are here
Foreign reserves reach $22.02b, covering 8.5 months of imports
By JT - Apr 09,2025 - Last updated at Apr 09,2025
AMMAN — Jordan's foreign reserves stood at $22.02 billion at the end of March, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Wednesday.
The reserves are sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for about 8.5 months, a level considered “comfortable” by international standards, according to the data reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
CBJ Governor Adel Sharkas in February noted that foreign exchange reserves exceeded $21 billion at the end of 2024, dollarisation fell to 18.4 per cent, and inflation went down to 1.6 per cent in 2024 and is expected to remain around 2 per cent in 2025.
Related Articles
Opinion
Apr 08, 2025
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 08, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.