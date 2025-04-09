Foreign reserves reach $22.02b, covering 8.5 months of imports

AMMAN — Jordan's foreign reserves stood at $22.02 billion at the end of March, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Wednesday.

The reserves are sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for about 8.5 months, a level considered “comfortable” by international standards, according to the data reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

CBJ Governor Adel Sharkas in February noted that foreign exchange reserves exceeded $21 billion at the end of 2024, dollarisation fell to 18.4 per cent, and inflation went down to 1.6 per cent in 2024 and is expected to remain around 2 per cent in 2025.